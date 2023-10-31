Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

