Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,140 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.