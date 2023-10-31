Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,874,000 after acquiring an additional 286,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

