Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

BLK stock opened at $607.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $658.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

