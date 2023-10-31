Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

