Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

