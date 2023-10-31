Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 17,391 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

