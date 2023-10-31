Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

