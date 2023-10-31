Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 74,123 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

