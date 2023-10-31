Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $968,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

