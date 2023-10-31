Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

