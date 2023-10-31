Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Austal Price Performance
Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.93.
Austal Company Profile
