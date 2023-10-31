Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,501 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Autodesk worth $37,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

