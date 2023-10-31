AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,469.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,528.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,526.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

