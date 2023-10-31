Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stake Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,494 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $6,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,769,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $84.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

