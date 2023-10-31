AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.64. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

