B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLAP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

