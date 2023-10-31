B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 55.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 96,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 29.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

