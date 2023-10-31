Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 167,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

