Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.67. 536,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $142.76 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

