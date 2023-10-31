Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 890 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. The company had a trading volume of 386,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.30 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $214.32.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.