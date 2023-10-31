Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $504.35. 23,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.08. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $405.63 and a 52 week high of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

