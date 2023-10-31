Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.47. 8,187,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,485,600. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

