Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. 387,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

