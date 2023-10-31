Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 704,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,571. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

