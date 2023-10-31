Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG traded up $25.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,935.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,961.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

