Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,166. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

