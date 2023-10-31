Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $260.07. 195,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

