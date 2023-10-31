Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,487. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.