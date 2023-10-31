Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,046 shares of company stock worth $11,941,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 912,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

