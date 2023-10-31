Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.01. 6,238,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,739,672. The company has a market cap of $769.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

