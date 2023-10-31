Ballast Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.83. 74,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.08 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
