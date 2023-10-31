Ballast Advisors LLC Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,640. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

