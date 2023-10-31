Ballast Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,102. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.