Ballast Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,283,000.

SCHM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,810. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

