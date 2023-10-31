Ballast Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

