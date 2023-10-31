Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 2,363,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,564,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

