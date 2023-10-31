Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 108,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,888. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.