Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. 12,261,856 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

