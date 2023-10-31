Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. 485,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,416. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

