Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 256,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,863. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

