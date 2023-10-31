Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,332. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

