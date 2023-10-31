Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,432,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,550. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

