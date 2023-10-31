Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,048. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

