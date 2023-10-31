Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 380,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,398. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.