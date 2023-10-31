Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 631,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,209. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.