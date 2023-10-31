Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Fastenal by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 492,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

