Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,104 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of -194.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

