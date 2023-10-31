Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 11,187 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 168,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,605. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

