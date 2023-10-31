Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.
3M Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 515,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.